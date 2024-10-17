Despite Roster Questions, Astros Still Have Promising Talent Waiting in the Wings
The Houston Astros missed the ALCS for the first time since 2016 and now it's time to turn to 2025. There are many questions, with the biggest one being whether or not they will re-sign Alex Bregman. Off in the minor leagues, they do have two prospects who stood above everyone else with their 2024 season, according to MLB Pipeline.
Although he is an older prospect and even made his way to Houston this season, Shay Whitcomb could prove to be a big part of the Astros going forward.
The 26-year-old was the best hitting prospect in Houston's system, according to Pipeline, after tearing the cover off of the ball all season.
Coming off of a 2023 where he mashed 35 homers, he continued to show off his power in 2024. He slashed .293/.378/.530 with a .909 OPS, 25 home runs, 91 stolen bases and 26 stolen bases, which earned him a call to the Majors.
In a small sample size, just 20 games, Whitcomb hit just .220 with three doubles and no home runs, but walked five times to just five strikeouts in 41 at-bats. The production in the Majors isn't a be all end all by any means, considering how little action he got.
The righty played both infield and outfield, but mostly appeared at shortstop and third.
Whitcomb is someone who could not only be a contributor going forward, but could also be the replacement for Alex Bregman should he leave, just as Jeremy Pena was when Carlos Correa left. Nothing is set in stone, yet, but the possibility looms for a player coming off of a great season.
A Triple-A teammate of Whitcomb, Miguel Ullola, was named the best pitcher in the team's system this year.
Ullola is a 22-year-old flamethrower bat-misser. In 28 games and 24 starts, the right-hander threw 130.1 innings with a 4.24 ERA to go along with 171 strikeouts.
The ERA may be a bit deceiving, as Ullola led the minor leagues in average against at .163. His strikeouts were third.
His bread and butter is the fastball. An electric pitch, it's rated as a 70, which is plus-plus, by Pipeline. He sits mid 90s and reaches 97 with great carry on it. He also sports a changeup and curveball, and while they're not his best pitches, the changeup is the best of them.
Although their historic streak came to an end in 2024, the Houston Astros still have some prospects to look forward to in the next couple of years.