Fearsome Designated Hitter Projected To Lead New-Look Houston Astros
If the new-look Houston Astros are going to continue their run of dominating the American League West, they are going to need a monstrous season from star designated hitter Yordan Alvarez.
The losses of outfielder Kyle Tucker in a trade to the Chicago Cubs and third baseman Alex Bregman via his recent free agency signing with the Boston Red Sox have left this once dominant lineup severely depleted.
The two remaining hitters that are certain to produce game-changing results are Alvarez and Jose Altuve, with the promising Yanier Diaz looking poised to join the league's elite at catcher.
As the Astros hope for boom years from that trio and ace pitcher Framber Valdez, it is Alvarez who projects as the team's leader in wins above replacement according to Fangraphs data. As MLB.com sorts through the predicted leader for every team, the 27-year-old Cuban checks in at 5.4.
"One of baseball’s most consistent sluggers, Alvarez has reached the 30-homer plateau in each of the past four seasons with a collective 165 wRC+ in that span." Thomas Harrigan wrote. "He could have another big year in store — his projected 171 wRC+ for 2025 trails only Judge’s 176."
Alvarez has taken turns between playing in Daikin Park's miniature left field and serving as the designated hitter before, but a full-time move to the DH spot is in the offing with Altuve making the transition to left.
With Houston's lineup looking thinner than it has since the team began its run as perennial contenders a decade ago, the move could be crucial in ensuring Alvarez's health and availability for the full season.
The slugger's injury issues have been overblown over the years, but he did only appear in 135 games in 2022 and 114 in 2023. With the team's margin for error lower than it's ever been, limiting Alvarez's injury risk to the batter's box and basepaths could help keep his games played closer to the 147 mark we saw in 2024.
Even if all of Alvarez's projected value is going to come as a hitter, that value is only rivaled by a select few batters in today's game.
Since Alvarez entered the league and won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2019, he is sixth in baseball in on-base percentage, third in slugging behind only Aaron Judge and Mike Trout and second in wRC+, trailing only Judge.
His offensive profile is up there with the game's best, and given his age, it's possible that the best is still yet to come. The Astros certainly hope that's the case, as it could take an MVP level season from Alvarez to ensure the club meets its lofty standards.