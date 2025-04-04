Former Astros Utility Man to Join Yankees After Fantastic Spring
A former Houston Astros utility man is getting another shot at the Majors with a new team after his strong spring.
ESPN's Jeff Passan broke the news on Friday afternoon that the New York Yankees would be signing Hummel to a minor league deal, where he would be starting at Triple-A with a chance to earn a spot on the MLB roster.
Hummel is coming off of a fantastic spring that saw him post a .316/.435/.447 slash line with seven drawn walks. He also hit five doubles and stole two bases, showing some baserunning prowess.
He was unable to break camp with the Astros, partially due to the explosion of top prospects Cam Smith and Zach Dezenzo, but he did enough to earn a shot with a new team. He had elected free agency earlier in the week.
Houston had orginally claimed Hummel off waivers back in April of last year, but was immediately DFA'd after Spencer Arrighetti got promoted.
Hummel was outrighted to the minors, where he spent most of the year.
At the Triple-A level last season, the switch-hitter posted a .277/.419/.454 slash line. That is close enough to his spring production to be promising and is not far off from what his normal level of production is.
The 30-year-old has shown a base level of skill for years in the minors, but has never really gotten the longterm chance to stick at the next level.
The Yankees could use him as a utility man in their outfield, which is heavy with left-handed bats right now. Hummel is similarly skilled from both sides of the plate.