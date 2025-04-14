Former Centerpiece of Franchise-Altering Astros-Reds Trade Passes Away
The Houston Astros received some sad news on Sunday that former infielder Tommy Helms passed away. He was 83.
Helms spent four seasons of his 14-year MLB career with the Astros, playing for Houston from 1972 to 1975.
He arrived as part of a blockbuster eight-player trade with the Cincinnati Reds after the 1971 season. The Astros received three players, including a pair of All-Stars in Helms and Lee May, but the Reds won the trade by getting Hall of Famer Joe Morgan as part of their five-player return.
The trade proved disastrous for Houston, as Morgan went on to win two NL MVP awards with Cincinnati as a key leader of the Big Red Machine.
Helms replaced Morgan at second base for the Astros, but failed to replicate his production. In four seasons with Houston, Helms batted .269/.306/.348 (85 OPS+) with 14 homers, 10 stolen bases and 185 RBI in 486 games.
He was already in his 30s by then, and his best seasons were behind him. He had more success during his eight seasons with the Reds, where he won two Gold Glove awards, made two All-Star teams and won 1966 NL Rookie of the Year honors.
Helms also helped Cincinnati reach the 1970 World Series, which it lost to the Baltimore Orioles in five games. That proved to be his only career postseason appearance.
After the 1975 season, the Astros sent Helms to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for Art Howe. He spent the 1976 campaign with the Pirates and played for the Boston Red Sox in 1977 before calling it a career.
In 1,435 career games from 1964 to 1977, Helms batted .269/.300/.342 (79 OPS+) with 8.6 WAR and 1,342 hits. A great contact hitter who rarely struck out, he was also an above-average defender at second base.
After his playing career, Helms returned to the Reds as a coach in 1983. He briefly served as Cincinnati's interim manager during Pete Rose's suspensions in 1988 and 1989, guiding his former team to a 28-36 record during Rose's absence.
He later managed in the minor leagues and independent leagues as well.
Off the field, Helms raised a strong baseball family with his wife, Cathy. Two of his sons played minor-league baseball for the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox. His nephew, Wes Helms, played 13 seasons in the Major Leagues from 1998 to 2011.
A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Helms was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 1979 and the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.