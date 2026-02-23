Astros’ No. 1 Prospect Emerging as Dark Horse for Opening Day

The Houston Astros were one of the better teams to have not made the playoffs last season, and that's something that serves as motivation for the franchise going into the 2026 campaign. Feeling as if their dynasty run has come to an end, that doesn't mean the Astros won't be competitive this season.

Dana Brown has come forward in saying that the franchise isn't done making moves, and with opening day right around the corner, some pieces are falling into place. One move that Brown and company could make that wouldn't cost them any money would be to give their top prospect an opening day roster chance.

Brice Matthews Named Biggest Dark Horse

Orlevis Martinez (84) of the Washington Nationals gets tagged out trying to steal second base in the third inning by shortstop Brice Matthews (0). | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

MLB.com listed Matthews as the Astros' biggest dark horse candidate to make the opening day roster this spring, as the top organizational prospect has more to prove following his short MLB stint in 2025.

With Jose Altuve slated to play more second base this season compared to getting starts in left field, this could be a big roadblock in the way of Matthews making the roster. Houston already has an excess of infielders they're trying to find consistent playing time for and adding Matthews would just make him the odd man out.

However, with past reports showing the Astros having interest in veteran outfielder Michael Conforto now laid to rest, given that he signed with the Chicago Cubs, Matthew could be the outfielder option that the franchise pivots to.

Houston Astros second baseman Brice Matthews (28) is greeted by teammates after hitting a home run. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Matthews played in nine games in center field last season at the Triple-A level, but in his stint with the Astros last year, he was used at second base and third. No reports have emerged on Matthews focusing on his outfield craft, but his pure athleticism proves he would be up to the challenge if presented.

Playing center field this spring will only aid Matthews in getting a chance to crack the opening day roster, with Jake Meyers being the player standing in his way. The common theme for the Astros this season in trying to find a spot for Matthews is that they're crowded at the positions he typically plays.

But as we've seen in the past, hitting in spring training can earn you a spot on the opening day roster. While it might not last, given Matthews has two minor league options left on his contract, Astros fans should expect to see the top prospect back in H-Town at some point in 2026.