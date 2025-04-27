Former Houston Astros First-Round Pick Heading Back to Injured List
The return of this former Houston Astros first-round pick was short-lived.
On Sunday, Julia Morales of Space City Home Network reported that the Astros moved relief pitcher Forrest Whitley to the 15-day injured list with a left knee sprain. Kaleb Ort will take his place on the roster and will be available for Sunday’s game with the Kansas City Royals.
Whitley started the season on the 15-day IL with a left knee injury. The Astros started him on a rehabilitation assignment on April 9 and activated him on April 19.
Since his return he made just one appearance, which came against the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this week. He pitched two innings of scoreless, hitless baseball while striking out two hitters.
It’s just the latest roadblock for Whitley in his long career with the Astros organization.
Selected in 2016 at No. 17 overall out of Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, Texas, the Astros signed him to a large bonus deal, and he started his pro career.
But little went according to plan after he reached Triple-A in 2019.
Houston put Whitley on its 40-man roster after the 2020 season to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. COVID-19 shut down minor league baseball that season.
In spring training of 2021, Whitley required Tommy John surgery and missed the entire season.
He finally made his MLB debut last year, appearing in three games and throwing 3.1 innings of relief, striking out five and walking three. He gave up two runs, but both were unearned.
Ort also started the season on the 15-day IL with a left oblique strain. He’s been on a rehab assignment since April 8 and had a 2.84 ERA in seven relief appearances. He struck out five and walked five in 6.1 innings.
Ort spent the first three seasons of his career with the Boston Red Sox (2021-23) before joining the Astros last season. He pitched in 22 games, going 1-1 with a 2.55 ERA. He struck out 26 and walked four in 24.2 innings.