Former Houston Astros Outfielder Agrees to Deal with San Diego Padres
Jason Heyward, a former Houston Astros outfielder, has agreed to a contract with the San Diego Padres, per a report in The Athletic.
Heyward appears to be part of a volume approach for San Diego to address depth issues in its outfielder. The franchise also recently agreed to a deal with Connor Joe.
Once the deals are official, the par will likely compete for a starting or platoon job opposite Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill. The rest of the outfield depth chart for the Padres includes Brandon Lockridge and Tirso Ornelas.
The 35-year-old Heyward remains a quality defender. But at this point in his career his is likely a left-handed hitting platoon outfielder who can DH and serve as a late-inning defensive replacement.
He joined Houston in late August after the Dodgers released him due to a downturn in his production. The Astros needed depth in their outfield, and he provide a little offense, with a slash line of .218/.283/.473/.756 — with four home runs and nine RBI in 24 games. He did help them close the deal in the AL West.
But the Astros showed no interest in bringing him back after the season.
Heyward is a 15-year veteran who broke in with Atlanta in 2010. He was an All-Star and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2010. He’s also a five-time Gold Glove outfielder but hasn’t won one since 2017.
Heyward signed an eight-year, $184 million deal with the Cubs before the 2016 season.
In seven seasons with the Cubs he slashed .245/.323/.377/.700 with 62 home runs and 289 RBI. He also won two Gold Gloves with Chicago. He helped the franchise end its long World Series drought, as he was a key member of their 2016 World Series championship team.
After 2022, he left for Los Angeles to join the Dodgers, where he had an up-and-down two seasons.
In 2023, he got regular playing time, mostly in right field, and slashed .269/340/.473/.813 with 15 home runs and 40 RBI. It was his most powerful season since 2019, when he hit 21 home runs and drove in 62 RBI.
Last season was more difficult. He slashed .208/.289/.393/.682 with six home runs and 28 RBI in 63 games. He lost playing time and the Dodgers ultimately designated him for assignment and then released him.
Houston has a wealth of options in the outfield on the 40-man roster, with the most recent being signing Ben Gamel to a one-year deal.