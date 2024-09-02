New Houston Astros Star Reveals First Reaction After Leaving Dodgers
There's no love lost between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Many Dodgers players and their fans are still bitter over losing the 2017 World Series to the Astros, which is forever mired in controversy.
That's what made it so interesting when Jason Heyward decided to sign with Houston after being DFA'ed by Los Angeles last week.
Heyward's already off to a good start with his new team, roping a two-run double in his first game with the AL West-leading Astros to help them beat the Kansas City Royals.
Prior to his Houston debut, the 35-year-old veteran opened up to reporters about why he chose to join one of the most successful and unpopular teams in baseball.
When he heard the Astros were interested in him, Heyward's first reaction was, "Man, that's an honor. A team...who has the rings, has the history of finding a way to get it done. That's something always fun to be a part of."
The former All-Star may not be the player he once was, but he's developed a strong reputation throughout the league during his 15-year career. His teams have had success everywhere he's gone, from the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals early in his career to the Chicago Cubs and Dodgers.
While his skills have diminished, Heyward is still regarded as a good teammate and veteran leader to have in the clubhouse, especially after helping the Cubs win the 2016 World Series with his famous rain delay speech during Game 7 against the Cleveland Guardians.
Not surprisingly, Heyward said he "received a good amount of interest" after being let go by Los Angeles, and that the toughest part of the process was not having much time to weigh his options and make a decision.
As for why he chose Houston, Heyward said it was "the most realistic path for a chance to play everyday," especially in the outfield. He was right about that, as he's already played in all four games with his new team.
Heyward already helped one team win a championship. Now Astros fans are hoping he can do it again.