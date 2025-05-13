Have Astros Shown Interest in Trading for Previous Offseason Target?
This past offseason, the Houston Astros put the spotlight on themselves.
That has been the story surrounding this franchise for the past few winters, making a splash by signing Jose Abreu coming off their World Series championship in 2022, inking superstar closer Josh Hader to a historic deal prior to the 2024 campaign and then overhauling their roster by shipping out Kyle Tucker and letting Alex Bregman walk in free agency.
Other moves took place, but one of the most notable aspects of the Astros' offseason was perhaps the one that didn't get made.
At one point, it looked like Houston was going to acquire future Hall of Fame third baseman Nolan Arenado as the replacement for Bregman.
The St. Louis Cardinals are looking for ways to kickstart a rebuild, and shedding the salary of their star at the hot corner would have been a way to do that. But Arenado has a no-trade clause in his contract, and he decided to exercise that to veto a potential deal.
That led to the Astros signing Christian Walker and keeping Isaac Paredes at third base.
But with the offense for Houston not quite where it has been in the past, could they have interest in acquiring Arenado ahead of the trade deadline to bolster both their lineup and defense?
If they do, that hasn't been expressed.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, "The St. Louis Cardinals are not receiving any interest in third baseman Nolan Arenado after he rejected trades this winter to the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels."
From the Astros' perspective, that's not a huge surprise.
While it's clear they do need some sort of help on offense, giving up assets to bring in Arenado at this point while also taking on his salary -- something ownership has been trying to avoid -- would be a questionable decision.
Maybe if things continue to look bleak but they are in striking distance when it comes to an AL West crown that sentiment could change.
However, the Cardinals are also red-hot in their own right and might rethink their previous plan.
Either way, Houston doesn't seem to be interested in the player they once were seeking during the winter.