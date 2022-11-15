Skip to main content

Houston Astros Add France to 40-Man Roster for Rule 5 Draft Protection

The Houston Astros protected right-handed pitcher J.P. France from the Rule 5 Draft by adding him to the 40-man roster.

The deadline to protect eligible prospects from the Rule 5 Draft came at 5 p.m. Tuesday. And for the Houston Astros, Triple-A Sugar Land righty J.P. France was protected, moving the 40-man roster total to 36.

France was called while he was deer hunting, a source told Inside the Astros before the team announced the pitcher's addition. He was exiting his deer stand to collect a six-point buck and was elated by the news. 

France posted a 3.90 ERA and an 11.06 K/9 across 110.2 innings of work for the Space Cowboys in 2022. Moving to the bullpen in August, the 27-year-old was converted from a starting pitcher to a reliever in a bid to further his chances of becoming a Major League contributor.

The Astros had three top-30 prospects — Cristian Gonzalez, Jayden Murray and Corey Julks — eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. None of the three were protected, leaving France the only prospect added to the 40-man roster. Gonzalez told Inside the Astros earlier today he was hoping to be added.

