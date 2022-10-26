For Astros' Bregman, It Was About Consistency in First Two Series

Skip to main content

For Houston Astros' Bregman, It Was About Consistency in the First Two Series

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman posted identical statistical lines through the first two postseason series.

Alex Bregman is a creature of habit. Prior to injuries springing up in 2020 and 2021, the Houston Astros third baseman consistently posted All-Star (or even MVP-like) numbers while showing one of the best eyes at the plate.

Finding that consistency again at the backend of the 2022 season, Bregman carried a reliable bat into October play, continuing to slug out of the three-hole. And the righty was more than consistent; he was identical in Houston's two series sweeps.

Andrew Simon of MLB.com was notably the first to pick up on Bregman's incredible feat. Playing in both the American League Division Series and the American League Championship Series, Bregman slashed .333/.375/.600 with one walk, one double and one home run.

The identical stat lines came with 15 at-bats each while he accounted for five hits in both series. Bregman was consistent, and while playing in one less game in the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners, an 18-inning Game 3 helped him get the same amount of opportunities.

However, there are a few differences. Bregman scored two runs in the ALCS, one more than the ALDS, and he also drove in four runs in the ALCS, one more than the ALDS. Additionally, he struck out twice in the ALDS but did not strike out at all in the ALCS as the Astros struck out only eight times as a team in four games.

The World Series is next for Bregman and the Astros — a series that has become quite familiar to the franchise in recent years. And in three Fall Classics in his career, he's slashing a cumulative .188/.247/.400 — his third-worst line of any postseason round.

