Skip to main content

Houston Astros Announce ALCS Roster

The Houston Astros announced their American League Championship Roster on Wednesday ahead of Game 1 against the New York Yankees.

The American League Championship Series is here. The New York Yankees took Game 5 from the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday and are now set to face the Houston Astros for a third time in six seasons.

The Astros were late to announcing their roster, making only one change. Pivoting to 13 pitchers, Houston elected to add right-hander Seth Martinez and remove outfielder Jake Meyers.

It was between Martinez and veteran left-hander Will Smith for the roster in the Inside the Astros projection. Martinez has dominated right-handed hitters all season, limiting his opposition to a .135 batting average and a .394 OPS. The Yankees' lineup from Tuesday deployed only one pure lefty hitter.

Meyers was dropped as presumed. The outfielder started Game 2 of the American League Division Series, but was pinch hit for after two trips to the plate. The righty's lack of consistent bat kept him off the roster, leaving Mauricio Dubón and David Hensley in the works given their superb versatility.

The Astros' ALCS Roster:

Scroll to continue

Read More

Pitchers: Bryan Abreu, Hunter Brown, Luis García, Cristian Javier, Seth Martinez, Lance McCullers Jr., Rafael Montero, Héctor Neris, Ryan Pressly, Ryne Stanek, José Urquidy, Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander

Catchers: Martín Maldonado and Christian Vázquez

Infielders: José Altuve, Alex Bregman, Aledmys Díaz, Mauricio Dubón, Yuli Gurriel, David Hensley, Trey Mancini and Jeremy Peña

Outfielders: Yordan Álvarez, Chas McCormick and Kyle Tucker

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19051238
News

Astros Announce ALCS Roster

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_13543345
News

On This Day in Astros History: Altuve Walks Off the Yankees

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18729446
Game Day

How to Watch Yankees and Astros ALCS Game 1: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18618260
News

Astros Set for Rematch with Yankees in ALCS

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_11690820
Prospects

Astros Prospect Ruppenthal Ripe for Success in Arizona Fall League

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19140458
Opinions

Astros Should Prioritize Abreu in Free Agency This Winter

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18627382
News

Astros' Paredes Looks to Find Footing in Dominican Winter League

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18844700
News

Report: White Sox Impressed by Astros Bench Coach Espada

By Kenny Van Doren