Astros Announce ALCS Roster

The American League Championship Series is here. The New York Yankees took Game 5 from the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday and are now set to face the Houston Astros for a third time in six seasons.

The Astros were late to announcing their roster, making only one change. Pivoting to 13 pitchers, Houston elected to add right-hander Seth Martinez and remove outfielder Jake Meyers.

It was between Martinez and veteran left-hander Will Smith for the roster in the Inside the Astros projection. Martinez has dominated right-handed hitters all season, limiting his opposition to a .135 batting average and a .394 OPS. The Yankees' lineup from Tuesday deployed only one pure lefty hitter.

Meyers was dropped as presumed. The outfielder started Game 2 of the American League Division Series, but was pinch hit for after two trips to the plate. The righty's lack of consistent bat kept him off the roster, leaving Mauricio Dubón and David Hensley in the works given their superb versatility.

The Astros' ALCS Roster:

Pitchers: Bryan Abreu, Hunter Brown, Luis García, Cristian Javier, Seth Martinez, Lance McCullers Jr., Rafael Montero, Héctor Neris, Ryan Pressly, Ryne Stanek, José Urquidy, Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander

Catchers: Martín Maldonado and Christian Vázquez

Infielders: José Altuve, Alex Bregman, Aledmys Díaz, Mauricio Dubón, Yuli Gurriel, David Hensley, Trey Mancini and Jeremy Peña

Outfielders: Yordan Álvarez, Chas McCormick and Kyle Tucker

