Houston Astros Boss Sets Rehab Expectations For Injured Starter
Now that injured Houston Astros starting pitcher José Urquidy has thrown his latest session, the next step appears to be a rehab start. Or, in his case, starts.
Urquidy’s last live batting practice session was pushed back from Sunday to Tuesday, according to Astros general manager Dana Brown. He’ll throw 30 pitches in that session. It’s not clear why the session was rescheduled.
After that, Brown said, the right-hander will head out on a rehab assignment. Unlike Cristian Javier, who should return next week after just one rehab assignment on Saturday, Urquidy is going to need more time to build up to re-join the Astros.
Brown told MLB Radio that Urquidy will need “two or three rehab” starts before he can return. Those will start after the live batting practice on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old right-hander started the season on the injured list after he left a spring training game with a right forearm strain. While he’s been throwing long toss, bullpen sessions and live batting practice, he’s not built up to the point where he could handle a normal workload for a starting pitcher.
Assuming Urquidy throws on Tuesday, it’s reasonable to project his first rehab start would be this weekend. Houston has the option of sending him to either Triple-A Sugar Land or Double-A Corpus Christi, as both are at home next week. The Space Cowboys host Oklahoma City and the Hooks host Amarillo.
A second rehab start the next week would undoubtedly be on the road, but Corpus Christi may be a more likely option as the Hooks are at San Antonio, while the Space Cowboys go to Albuquerque.
The Astros are getting closer to being at full strength in the starting rotation, as Javier is expected back for the Detroit series next week. Urquidy’s return would put the rotation where Houston expected it in advance of the returns of Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. later this season.