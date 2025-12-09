Grandson of MLB Legend Offers Astros Intriguing Free Agency Outfield Option

It has been over two months since the Houston Astros' season came to an end without a trip to the playoffs. That is not something that the Astros are accustomed to after nearly a decade of dominance not only in the American League West Division, but also in baseball.

They looked like a team headed to the playoffs in August, but things fell apart, and they were passed by the Seattle Mariners in the AL West and by the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and Detroit Tigers in the wild card race.

There are needs that general manager Dana Brown has this offseason. Replacing a potential loss of Framber Valdez will be one need Brown will have to address, but also an addition of an outfielder is a need. Jake Myers could be moved this offseason, and that could open another hole in the outfield. One player whom Houston could look to add in free agency is Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of the legendary Carl Yastrzemski, who played his entire career in Boston and is in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Could Astros Sign Mike Yastrzemski?

Addressing the need in the outfield could be addressed through a trade with Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu as options from the Boston Red Sox. However, there is a veteran that Brown could look to add in Yastrzemski.

The veteran right fielder played his entire career with the San Francisco Giants before being traded to the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadline in July. In 2025, he slashed .233/.333/.403 with 17 home runs. After the trade, he slashed .237/.339/.500 with a .392 xwOBA in 50 games. He also hit nine homers and drove in 18 runs.

He doesn't have the power some other players have, but like Duran, he uses the whole field and makes things happen with his speed. At 35 years old, he wouldn't command a long-term deal, which is something the Astros may be looking for in a veteran on a short-term deal. Following the trade to Kansas City, he raised his value this winter and was put on contenders' radars.

Even if Valdez does leave in free agency, Houston still has visions of contending with a veteran core that includes Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa, who was reacquired at the deadline from the Minnesota Twins.

So far into the second week of December, Brown and the Astros have been quiet this offseason, and that was the case on Monday, the first day of the Winter Meetings. It wouldn't be surprising if it were a quiet week for Houston, but Yastrzemski is a player who could fit what the Astros need this offseason.

