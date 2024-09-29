Houston Astros Breakout Prospect Set to Make MLB Debut on Sunday vs. Guardians
The Houston Astros have one more game remaining in the 2024 regular season before they return to the postseason for the eighth straight season. Before they can set all eyes on their chase for another World Series run, they will finish the year on the road against the Cleveland Guardians.
On Sunday, the team announced a series of roster moves for the final game of the year. The team selected the contract of one of the organization's breakout prospects. Right-hander Ryan Gusto is set to make his MLB debut, having been promoted to the big league club for the first time. The 25-year-old was added to the 40-man roster and the Astros' active roster for this opportunity.
To make room for Gusto, the team moved outfielder Ben Gamel to the 60-day injured list and optioned right-handed pitcher Shawn Dubin to the minor leagues.
Gamel, who was claimed by the Astros from the New York Mets in August, was placed on the injured list on September 15th. The move to the 60-day injured list ends his season. He finished the year with 81 at-bats and hit .247/.384/.333 with one home run and four RBI.
Dubin appeared in 31 games for the Astros this season (1-1, 4.17), all but two in relief. He finished the season with 49 strikeouts across 45.1 innings of work.
Gusto, the Astros prospect, will play for his second level of the season. He has spent his entire year with the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The Astros drafted him in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, the 346th overall pick. He attended college at Florida Southwestern State JC.
In his time at Triple-A this season, he posted an 8-6 record with a 3.70 ERA. Gusto picked up 141 strikeouts and 53 walks across 148.1 innings of work. The strikeout total was a single-season record for Triple-A Sugar Land. He was recently added to the team’s taxi squad before his official promotion on Sunday.
The Astros will look for length from Gusto as they look to save as many arms as possible before beginning postseason play on Tuesday. A win against the Guardians on Sunday would move the Astros to 89-73 on the year, and they will be the top wildcard in the American League.