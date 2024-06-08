Houston Astros Call Up Promising Young Outfielder To Replace Kyle Tucker
The Houston Astros were forced to place star outfielder Kyle Tucker on the IL on Friday. It was a disappointing break for a team who has more than their fair share of injury issues.
While they placed Tucker on IL, they did not make a move to replace him with a callup immediately. Finally, they have decided what they're going to do to replace their star.
According to a report from Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the Astros have made the decision to call up outfielder Joey Loperfido to take Tucker's spot on the roster.
Loperfido was the expected callup, as he already has playing time in the majors this season. He has played in 14 games for Houston so far this year and has found some success.
In his 14 appearances, Loperfido has hit for a .333 batting average in 39 at-bats and has hit a home run and driven in five RBI's. Those numbers show a bit of the potential that the 25-year-old outfielder brings with him.
So far this season in the minor leagues, the young outfielder has hit .264 to go along with 13 home runs and 30 RBI's. He has been productive and is ready to get back to producing for the Astros in the majors.
Losing Tucker is just another brutal break for Houston. They have been unable to stay healthy all season long. Both Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy have both undergone season-ending surgeries recently.
Despite the injury troubles, the Astros have found a way to stay somewhat relevant. They hold a 29-35 record after beating the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. While they aren't in the playoff picture right now, they're still within striking distance.
Hopefully, their injury luck can turn around starting now. They'll likely need to make an addition or two to their pitching staff at some point to replace their injured players. Losing Tucker is a big blow, but Loperfido is capable of performing well until the star can return.
We'll have to wait and see, but there is still hope for Houston. A lot needs to fall their way and a move or two will need to be made, but nothing is set in stone yet. Loperfido has big shoes to fill, but he's ready for the opportunity to help keep the Astros competitive.