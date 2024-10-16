Houston Astros Chances of Signing Slugger Might Be Tougher Than Expected
The Houston Astros will have to get creative during the offseason, as there will be multiple ways to improve.
However, like in every offseason that all teams in Major League Baseball have to deal with, signing players will be challenging. Potential issues that could arise include players accepting qualifying offers.
Qualifying offers typically aren't accepted, with just 13 of the 131 players to receive one accepting it in the past.
However, things could always change, and qualifying offers could become more common in the foreseeable future.
On Tuesday, Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com wrote that the qualifying offer in 2025 will be $21.05 million, which might be more than some players should expect to earn on the open market.
"Teams can extend a qualifying offer to select free agents each offseason. Players who accept are signed to a one-year deal for the next season at the designated value (set at $21.05 million for 2025). Those who don't accept remain free agents, and if a new team signs them, their old team receives Draft pick compensation."
The Astros should be interested in a few players who could receive a qualifying offer. One of those players is Christian Walker, a first baseman who last played for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Walker, a player believed to be a trade target for Houston throughout the campaign, should be at the top of their priority list, as they need to upgrade the position in a big way this winter.
If the Diamondbacks give him a qualifying offer, he's somebody who could potentially take it.
Spotrac predicted his market value to be $22.1 million, so if his free agency isn't as favorable as it's expected to be, and he doesn't get a long-term deal, returning to Arizona shouldn't be out of the question.
"A late-bloomer who has appeared in parts of 10 big league seasons -- the past eight with Arizona -- Walker is set to reach free agency for the first time at the age of 33. The right-handed slugger has quietly become one of the game’s best first basemen, pairing a potent bat with elite glove work. Since the beginning of 2022, Walker has recorded 95 homers and an .813 OPS (123 OPS+) while leading his position with +38 Outs Above Average."
If Walker were only to get $21.05 million, the Astros could top that if they wanted to. With his power numbers, they have a reason to do so, too.
Still, the Diamondbacks will have the final say in that being possible if they give him the qualifying offer.