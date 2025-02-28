Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Closer No Longer Considered ‘Top 10’ at Position After Down Year

The Houston Astros paid record money for a star closer, who happened to have a down year on the mound.

Dylan Sanders

Feb 14, 2025; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) pitches during a spring training workout at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches.
Feb 14, 2025; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) pitches during a spring training workout at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Astros made a huge investment into a superstar closer and the returns so far have not lived up to expectation.

ESPN's Buster Olney recently released his latest ranking of the Top 10 relievers in baseball. In the past, Josh Hader was a lock to be included. After a down year in his Astros debut, he was dropped into the "honorable mention" section.

Houston signed Hader to a massive five-year, $95 million contract before the season began. Ryan Pressly, now with the Chicago Cubs, had done a fine job as their closer in the past, but they were looking to that role to the next step.

Hader was an easy choice to be that guy. His time with the Milwaukee Brewers had ended poorly, but he bounced back with another stellar year with the San Diego Padres.

In 2023, he looked like his vintage self with a 1.28 ERA and his fifth All-Star nod in six seasons. It makes sense as to why the Astros thought he could come in and immediately be the anwer to their worries, but that wasn't the case.

The Maryland native had flashes of his normal self at times, but was just wildly inconsistent.

He would put together solid months like May and August where he had a 1.35 and 0.68 ERA respectively.

Then, he would also have months like April, July and September where he had at least a 5.00 ERA and had a 6.00+ ERA in two of those months.

For a team trying to make a push into the postseason, that simply won't do. Paying a closer $19 million a season should come with some sort of ease of mind that he will be able to close out games with some regularity.

Interestingly enough, though, Hader didn't lead the team in blown saves. He wasn't even the second-most.

Pressly and Bryan Abreu, the two setup men, had a combined 15 blown saves. Hader himself had four with 34 saves.

Houston did lose 19 games that he pitched in, though, which is a number they will hope to improve upon this season.

During their 2022 World Series run with Pressly at the closer spot, they lost just seven games. Some sort of middle ground the two should be realistic.

The Astros bullpen as a whole was solid last year. If Hader can return to his elite ways, it could realistically be in the conversation for the best in the league.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News