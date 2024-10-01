Houston Astros Comeback Bid Comes Up Just Short in Game 1 Wild Card Loss
The Houston Astros entered the 2024 playoffs looking like a much different team than they have been in years past because they didn't dominate during the regular season.
A fourth straight AL West division title was secured, but based on their 88-73 record, that was more due to the weakness of the other teams than their incredible play.
Still, as they have shown so often during the past seven years, whenever the Astros are playing postseason baseball they have a chance to win.
Matching up against the upstart Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card round, Houston was viewed as a favorite based on having home field advantage and a championship pedigree compared to their opponent.
Unfortunately, that didn't play out in Game 1 with their ninth inning comeback bid coming up just short in their 3-1 loss.
The Astros knew they would have their hands full against likely unanimous AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, but with Framber Valdez taking the mound for them, they were hoping their own ace could keep them in this contest long enough for their bats to come through.
Things didn't exactly work out that way with Valdez giving up three runs in the second inning that put Houston into an early hole.
Poor performances plagued the left-hander in last year's playoff run, and this was not the start that anyone was hoping for as he got chased following 4.1 innings pitched after giving up seven hits, three earned runs and two walks with three strikeouts.
However, the bullpen did their job, throwing 4.2 scoreless frames where the combination of Hector Neris, Bryan King, Ronel Blanco, Caleb Ferguson and Josh Hader gave up only three total hits while striking out seven batters.
What plagued the Astros this entire contest was poor hitting.
While Skubal is one of the best pitchers in the league, they made his life very easy by swinging early in the count that limited how many balls he had to throw during each frame. And whenever the star got into trouble, Houston couldn't take advantage.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, though, it looked like the Astros' championship pedigree was going to shine once again.
After a leadoff double from Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman reached base on an infield single that almost scored pinch-runner Zach Dezenzo from second base if it hadn't been for an incredible diving stop by Trey Sweeney.
Yainer Diaz was finally able to get Houston on the board one batter later with an RBI single. Jeremey Pena grounded out to the catcher, but was able to get Bregman and Diaz into scoring position with only one out.
The Tigers pulled their closer and set up Victor Caratini to be the hero with one base hit.
It looked like he might have pulled it off with a looping single to left field, but it hung in the air long enough for Riley Greene to catch it and hold Bregman at third base.
Chas McCormick was able to draw a walk in the next at-bat, loading up the bases for pinch-hitter Jason Heyward.
After take a ball and fouling off a 97 mph fastball, he took another ball and swung and missed at a changeup that evened the count.
Heyward ripped the fifth pitch of his at-bat down the first base line that was caught on a rope by Spencer Torkelson.
Ball game over.
Astros trail 1-0.
The good news for Houston is that Detroit threw their best starting pitching at them in Game 1 and will have largely unproven arms going the rest of the way. Based on how their own staff performed during the latter parts of the year, the Astros now have the advantage on the mound.
It will be up to their high-powered lineup to perform much better if they are going to get past the Tigers and advance to the American League Division Series.