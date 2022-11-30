Report: Astros in Discussion with Free-Agent Catcher Contreras

The Houston Astros were reportedly close to trading José Urquidy for Willson Contreras at the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline, but owner Jim Crane nixed the deal at the last minute. Now Astros are back in on the All-Star catcher this winter.

The two parties are in discussion, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday. And per the report, Houston and Contreras are expected to convene at the winter meetings — which begin Sunday in San Diego.

Contreras is a defined starting catcher, but also piquing the Astros' interest is his ability to play left field. Minute Maid Park is home of the second-smallest left field in Major League Baseball, behind Fenway Park, thus the less adept Contreras should have an easier time covering groud.

During the general manager meetings, James Click stated the Astros were looking to start Yordan Álvarez more in left field in his third 162-game Major League season in 2023. But with Click no longer in the picture, Houston could pivot.

Contreras last played left field in 2021 with just one inning of play. Appearing at the position in five Major League seasons, the now 30-year-old saw his most action in his rookie season of 2016, making 13 of his 15-career starts in left field.

But if the Astros sign Contreras, the club will be penalized, losing $500,000 in international spending and their second-highest draft pick in 2023. On the flip side, another right-handed power bat joins Houston's starting nine that could start at catcher, in left field or as the designated hitter.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!