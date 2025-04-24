Houston Astros Experimenting With Expansion of Star Rookie’s Defensive Versatility
The Houston Astros have to be thrilled with the early returns that star prospect Cam Smith are providing the team.
He earned a spot on the Opening Day roster with his torrid performance during spring training. But, with third base already filled by Isaac Paredes, the team had to get creative, finding a way for Smith to fit.
They decided to convert him to right field, where he spent a few weeks in spring training learning the position on the fly.
Based on how he has performed through the first 23 games of his rookie campaign, you wouldn’t even know that he was a third baseman up until a few weeks ago when the change was made.
Smith has acclimated himself to right field as well as anyone could have hoped. He is exceeding all expectations, tied for the team lead in total defensive runs saved with Paredes at +4.
All of his defensive metrics on Baseball Reference are positive as well, looking like a natural in the grass.
“Really and truly, it looks like he’s been out there his whole freakin’ career,” first base coach and one of two outfield instructors on the staff, Dave Clark said, via Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required). “He looks really smooth, very agile.”
His speed and athleticism are both helping him succeed in playing right field and are major reasons why the Astros are considering deploying him in center field as well.
Houston is looking for ways to shake up what has been a dormant offense out of the gate. With a daunting stretch of 17 games in 17 days approaching, they are looking for ways to create more versatility to get more players into the lineup.
One of the players whom the Astros could turn to more is Zach Dezenzo. But, he is limited to playing the corner infield and outfield spots.
If Smith proves capable of handling center field, a position which he has begun taking fly balls at before games, it would help get another potentially potent bat into the lineup to wake up a scuffling offense.
“When you break down what makes a good center fielder, you’re going to see reactions, routes, speed and an arm. So far, he’s shown the ability to do all those things,” outfield coach Jason Bell said. “I know it’s early, but from the early signs, you can see the chance that he would have to do that if that was a possibility.”
Smith isn’t going to be used as an everyday center fielder; the team just wants to see if he is capable of handling it, creating another avenue for manager Joe Espada to get creative with the lineup and alignment.
Even if it is just once a week in center field, giving Jake Meyers a breather, it would help the team immensely.
Of course, there is always the chance that Smith doesn’t play center field, especially if Meyes continues producing at the level he has. It is something worth keeping an eye on as the team looks to figure out ways to get its offense on track.
Ideally, that will occur with catcher Yainer Diaz, first baseman Christian Walker and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez performing up to their capabilities, not having to move a rookie to a new position for the second time in as many months.