Houston Astros Face Cincinnati Reds in Hope of Avoiding Series Sweep
The Houston Astros won’t have long to think about Wednesday night’s awful outing against the Cincinnati Reds, as they try to avert a series sweep on Thursday.
The getaway day game begins at 12:10 p.m. central with broadcast on the Space City Home Network and MLB Network, the latter of which is for out-of-market audiences only.
In spite of losing the last two games with the Reds, the Astros (75-64) haven’t lost ground in the AL West, as they have a six-game lead in the division over the Seattle Mariners. Houston is the only team in the division with a winning record.
On Wednesday, the Astros lost to Cincinnati, 12-5. Astros starter Spencer Arrighetti was roughed up for the first time in a while, as he allowed nine runs on six hits and three walks in the first inning of the loss. He was coming off being named the AL Rookie of the Month for August after posting a 1.95 ERA in five starts.
Third baseman Alex Bregman returned to the lineup and outfielder Kyle Tucker is considered “really, really close” to a return to the lineup.
Houston hopes right-hander Hunter Brown (11-7, 3.55) can break the spell the Reds have on the Astros as he’ll take the start on Thursday.
He’s taken a no-decision in his last two starts. But he’s gone at least six innings in each of those starts. Against Kansas City on Wednesday, he threw 6.2 innings without allowing a run. He gave up two hits and two walks while he struck out four. His last win was on Aug. 17 against the Chicago White Sox.
For the season he’s thrown a career-high 147 innings, with 155 strikeouts and 54 walks.
Cincinnati (67-73) will start right-hander Rhett Lowder (0-1, 2.25), who was promoted and made his Major League debut on Friday. He was one of the Reds’ top prospects before he arrived in the Majors.
In his debut against Milwaukee, he took the loss after a four-inning start in which he only gave up two hits and one earned run. He struck out six and walked four.
Cincinnati’s first-round pick in 2023 out of Wake Forest has played just one minor league season. With three affiliates this season he went 6-4 with a 3.64 ERA, with 113 strikeouts and 24 walks in 108.2 innings.
After Thursday’s game, the Astros return home to Minute Maid Park to begin a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.