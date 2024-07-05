Houston Astros Get Bleak Injury Update on Their Pair of Superstars
The Houston Astros have finally started to play baseball at the level they were expected to entering the season. After their 4th of July victory, there are now three games above .500 and two back of the AL West lead.
This couldn't have come at a better time.
Not only are the Astros looking like a playoff team before the All-Star break, but this also has put them right back into the mix ahead of the trade deadline and they likely will become buyers instead of selling off their pieces like it was speculated.
For those who take general manager Dana Brown's word at face value, Houston was never going to trade away their players, but now it's looking like he won't have to make a difficult decision.
What has been impressive about this hot stretch is that the Astros are doing it without two of their superstars.
Both Kyle Tucker and Justin Verlander have been on the shelf since June 18 when their ace hit the injured list with a neck injury. Tucker's shin contusion that has had him on the IL since June 8 as it continues to be bothersome.
According to Matt Kawahara of The Houston Chronicle, manager Joe Espada is not expecting the pair to return until after the All-Star break.
Houston will have to continue their high level of play for the next 10 days until no games are played across the league as everyone gets ready for the Summer Classic festivities.
Espada previously said Tucker would likely require a minor league rehab stint as he's yet to do any on-field activities as he continues to recover from the injury. Similarly, Verlander hasn't thrown off the mound yet, so it's unclear what he might need to do before he's back in the mix.