Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Get Bleak Injury Update on Their Pair of Superstars

It seems like the Houston Astros won't be getting two of their stars back anytime soon.

Brad Wakai

Jun 3, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) walks in the dugout before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Minute Maid Park
Jun 3, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) walks in the dugout before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Minute Maid Park / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Houston Astros have finally started to play baseball at the level they were expected to entering the season. After their 4th of July victory, there are now three games above .500 and two back of the AL West lead.

This couldn't have come at a better time.

Not only are the Astros looking like a playoff team before the All-Star break, but this also has put them right back into the mix ahead of the trade deadline and they likely will become buyers instead of selling off their pieces like it was speculated.

For those who take general manager Dana Brown's word at face value, Houston was never going to trade away their players, but now it's looking like he won't have to make a difficult decision.

What has been impressive about this hot stretch is that the Astros are doing it without two of their superstars.

Both Kyle Tucker and Justin Verlander have been on the shelf since June 18 when their ace hit the injured list with a neck injury. Tucker's shin contusion that has had him on the IL since June 8 as it continues to be bothersome.

According to Matt Kawahara of The Houston Chronicle, manager Joe Espada is not expecting the pair to return until after the All-Star break.

Houston will have to continue their high level of play for the next 10 days until no games are played across the league as everyone gets ready for the Summer Classic festivities.

Espada previously said Tucker would likely require a minor league rehab stint as he's yet to do any on-field activities as he continues to recover from the injury. Similarly, Verlander hasn't thrown off the mound yet, so it's unclear what he might need to do before he's back in the mix.

Published
Brad Wakai

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News