Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Get Huge Injury Updates on Star Players Ahead of Wild Card Round

With the Houston Astros locked into the Wild Card round of the playoffs, they got some injury updates on two of their star players.

Brad Wakai

Aug 21, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Chas McCormick (20) and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrate the win after defeating the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park
Aug 21, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Chas McCormick (20) and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrate the win after defeating the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The final two games of the regular season for the Houston Astros don't offer anything to play for since they are already locked into the Wild Card round of the playoffs, but multiple players are performing to earn a roster spot or an expanded role.

This isn't the same type of team like in the past who dominated their opponents throughout the year, but they are still dangerous based on the number of star players on this roster who have championship experience.

For the Astros to make a run, though, they're going to need to be healthy.

Currently, they are without two of their stars in Yordan Alvarez and Chas McCormick, and while the latter hasn't had a good showing this season, he's still part of their puzzle in the outfield and could re-find his form in the playoffs.

As Houston gets prepared for their Wild Card matchup, they got some good news on both injured players.

Joe Espada said Alvarez is "getting better quickly" per the team's injuries page. The slugger didn't travel with the team on their road trip to face the Cleveland Guardians, instead staying back home to rehab where he's walking on a treadmill and working out in the weight room.

It goes without saying it's imperative his sprained knee is ready for action by the time the Astros begin the playoffs. Without him, their lineup can be approached much differently from a pitching standpoint and will make it that much harder for runs to be produced.

McCormick, who fractured his right hand on Sept. 10, is starting to progress as well.

Espada said the outfielder is going to take live batting practice on Sunday and Monday. That will make him "an option to be on the roster" when the Wild Card round starts on Tuesday.

Updates regarding their health and availability will be something to monitor before the skipper has to make a decision about who is going to be on the roster when the playoffs begin.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News