Houston Astros Get Huge Injury Updates on Star Players Ahead of Wild Card Round
The final two games of the regular season for the Houston Astros don't offer anything to play for since they are already locked into the Wild Card round of the playoffs, but multiple players are performing to earn a roster spot or an expanded role.
This isn't the same type of team like in the past who dominated their opponents throughout the year, but they are still dangerous based on the number of star players on this roster who have championship experience.
For the Astros to make a run, though, they're going to need to be healthy.
Currently, they are without two of their stars in Yordan Alvarez and Chas McCormick, and while the latter hasn't had a good showing this season, he's still part of their puzzle in the outfield and could re-find his form in the playoffs.
As Houston gets prepared for their Wild Card matchup, they got some good news on both injured players.
Joe Espada said Alvarez is "getting better quickly" per the team's injuries page. The slugger didn't travel with the team on their road trip to face the Cleveland Guardians, instead staying back home to rehab where he's walking on a treadmill and working out in the weight room.
It goes without saying it's imperative his sprained knee is ready for action by the time the Astros begin the playoffs. Without him, their lineup can be approached much differently from a pitching standpoint and will make it that much harder for runs to be produced.
McCormick, who fractured his right hand on Sept. 10, is starting to progress as well.
Espada said the outfielder is going to take live batting practice on Sunday and Monday. That will make him "an option to be on the roster" when the Wild Card round starts on Tuesday.
Updates regarding their health and availability will be something to monitor before the skipper has to make a decision about who is going to be on the roster when the playoffs begin.