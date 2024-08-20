Houston Astros Get Very Promising Update on Potential Free Agent Target
The Houston Astros were rumored to have interest in many of the top players on the market during the trade deadline. However, most of those players weren't traded for a few different reasons. With the offseason coming up in the next few months, the Astros might decide to revisit those conversations.
Much of the issue with them not adding any top players traded at the deadline was due to their below-average farm system. Fortunately, this time around, there will be an opportunity to add these players in free agency, meaning that Houston wouldn't have to trade anybody to land said player.
Most of the rumors surrounding them were for a first baseman. They were reportedly interested in Pete Alonso and others. Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported the Astros interest in the slugger before the deadline
"Astros GM Dana Brown has made it clear to other front offices that he’s focused on adding a veteran starter and an impactful long- or short-term solution at first base. He’s talked to the Mets about Luis Severino and Pete Alonso," Bowden wrote.
Alonso wasn't traded by the New York Mets, which made perfect sense from their perspective. Similar to the type of position that Houston was in, they were in the hunt to make the postseason. A few weeks later, the Mets are still in the playoff race. Trading Alonso wouldn't have helped their cause in any way.
The Florida native will hit free agency at the end of the year, making him arguably the top free agent on the market outside of Juan Soto.
New York will likely consider keeping him after they didn't trade him at the deadline, but this is a business at the end of the day, and if he wants more money than they're willing to give him, there's a good chance that he'll be on his way out.
It certainly sounds like that's a possibility, too, as Andy Martino said on an episode of "Foul Territory" that the Mets aren't "in the mood" to give him a massive offer.
"I don't think they're in the mood to blow him out of the water with some massive offer."
His production indicates that he's worth a huge contract, and if New York isn't going to give it to him, somebody else likely will.
The Astros haven't always been aggressive in free agency in recent years, but that could change. They need a long-term solution at first base, and they'd find one with Alonso.