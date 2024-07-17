Houston Astros Given One of Lowest Grades for Their MLB Draft Haul
The Houston Astros started the 2024 season poorly, but managed to pull within a game of the AL West lead before the All-Star break. With some important core players getting older or heading for free agency, Houston needs to begin rebuilding their farm system for the future. In this year's draft, they selected a key piece in the first round, but otherwise it was given just a C by CBS Sports.
Part of the reason that the grade is just a C is the fact that Houston had just one pick in the top 100. That selection came at 28, where they took Sam Houston State catcher Walker Janek.
Janek is a bat-first backstop who was considered the top catcher in the draft by MLB Pipeline. Janek's final season in college was his breakout season at the plate, hitting 17 home runs and driving in 58 runs with a 1.185 OPS. He also hit five triples, impressive for a catcher. He also won Conference USA's Defensive Player of the Year award, but there is still some work to do on defense aside from the plus arm.
Houston's next pick didn't come until 101, where they selected UC San Diego pitcher Ryan Forcucci. A four pitch pitcher, Forcucci sits mid-90s with a slider that misses a lot of bats and is his best offspeed pitch. His curveball is his least used pitch, but he does have a changeup that rates as a 50.
The worry with Forcucci is durability, as he has never thrown more than 53.2 innings in a season.
Outside of their first two picks, Houston landed only two other players in the MLB Pipeline top 250. Cole Hertzler is a right handed pitcher from Liberty University selected in the fifth round. He sits in the low-90s, with his best offspeed pitch being his changeup. He also throws a curveball that has bat-missing upside.
Their only other top 250 pick was Ky McGary, a high school outfielder from Arizona with their final pick. Given that he was a pretty highly regarded high schooler picked so late, it's unlikely that he will sign with Houston. He is committed to Arizona State, which is likely where he will head.
Houston needs to rebuild their farm system, as it is considered one of the worst in baseball. They got off to a great start in a catcher of the future with Janek, but no other picks in the top 100 handcuffed their draft upside.