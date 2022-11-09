Astros Going To "Try Our Best" to Keep Verlander

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has taken a more hands-on approach in recent seasons, especially in 2022. If the team's World Series championship has done one thing, it's possibly emboldened the former logistics manager even further.

That approach was evident mid-season, though the specifics only were revealed recently. General manager James Click had worked out a deal with the Chicago Cubs for Willson Contreras. It would be a one-for-one swap with him and José Urquidy.

At the last second, Crane nixed the deal, neither did Click have Dusty Baker's support either.

At the Astros' press conference for Baker's one-year extension Wednesday afternoon, Crane and Baker fielded questions from reporters for half an hour, evident was the absence of Click — who was in-person at general manager meetings in Las Vegas.

World Series winner generally do not lose their manager and general manager after the season, but again Crane has his hands firmly around the organization's throat, he and Click haven't always seen eye-to-eye and the owner is hesitant to hand his GM any more than a one-year deal as he did for Baker.

This is all to say that Crane is likely more involved in the on-field dealings of his team than most owners, but that may be a boon in the Astros' pursuit of Just Verlander this off-season.

Crane, and likely Click, already have a meeting setup with Verlander before free agency open Thursday to discuss an extension.

"We've been talking to him and we're working on it. We're going to do our best to try to keep him," Crane said.

As a the American League's presumptive Cy Young winner, Verlander will aim for a hefty payday. But his age is working against him. Verlander likely won't be able to secure any long than a two-year deal, but his average annual value could break records.

Crane spoke at length about his love for Verlander, so if the Astros' owner is speaking truthfully, he'll be more than compelled to offer the Astros' ace a deal he cannot refuse.

"What's great about this team is the pitching depth, so deep, and hopefully, Verlander's on that list," Crane said.

The Astros had the best pitching staff top to bottom in 2022. If Verlander returns to Houston, his presence will go further than anyone else's in keeping it that way.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!