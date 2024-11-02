Houston Astros Have One Sleeper Replacement Option for Alex Bregman
The Houston Astros will have to figure out what their future with star third baseman Alex Bregman looks like to begin the offseason. With the offseason officially underway, those decisions will need to come in the very near future.
Bregman has been a key part of the Astros for years. Seeing him play elsewhere would be strange, but it's a very real possibility.
He's going to command a very large contract and Houston may not want to pay as much as he wants to get. With that in mind, they would have to figure out how to replace him.
There are some potential options in free agency and in the trade market. However, the Astros may have the answer to the question already on the roster.
Shay Whitcomb, the team's No. 14 ranked prospect, could very well be the new long-term third baseman for Houston if they give him a chance.
During the 2024 MLB season, Whitcomb ended up playing in 20 games at the Major League level. He didn't hit a home run, but he did drive in five RBI in addition to slashing .220/.304/.293.
While his Major League production was not great in very limited action, he put up great production in the minors.
The 26-year-old ended up playing 108 games in the minors, hitting 25 home runs to go along with 91 RBI. He slashed .293/.378/.530, showing off his elite potential at the plate.
Stepping in to replace a player like Bregman is a lot of pressure. Whitcomb has the kind of talent to be able to rise up and live up to the expectations.
Also, staying in-house and keeping Whitcomb as the starting third baseman would keep money open for the Astros.
They will be needing to address other needs as well. If they choose to part ways with Bregman over the financial side of things, the best option would be to not spend money on another third baseman.
Whitcomb looks like the real deal. Giving him a chance to play and prove what he's capable of would be a wise decision. It could very well work out and they would have their new third baseman under contract on a team-friendly deal.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors about Houston as the offseason gets underway. Bregman is going to be a very popular free agency target and fans should have a pretty good idea of the Astros' chances to bring him back very quickly.
Should he choose to go elsewhere, Houston should simply give Whitcomb a chance to be the long-term answer. He's shown the talent both at the plate and in the field in the minors to earn a shot.