Houston Astros Hurler Looks Like Ace After Return From Suspension
Ronel Blanco made his return to the Houston Astros on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics and he pitched as if he hadn’t missed a beat.
Suspended for 10 games after a foreign substance check in his last start, the right-hander threw seven innings of four-hit baseball as the Astros defeated the Athletics, 5-2.
Blanco allowed just one run and one walk while striking out six. He threw 104 pitches, 71 of which were strikes.
He is now 5-0 for the season and the Astros are now 8-1 in games he starts.
In his last start on May 14, Blanco was removed from the game after umpires found a sticky residue in his glove.
After the game, Blanco said that he rubbed rosin on his non-throwing elbow. Before the fourth inning, crew chief Laz Diaz examined the inside of his glove and determined that there was a foreign substance.
Blanco told reporters that he told Diaz it was rosin, but he said that Diaz responded, “This is not rosin.”
Blanco said he knew the rules but didn’t know that he couldn’t put rosin on his non-throwing elbow. That is illegal, per MLB rules.
He opted not to appeal the suspension, opting to go ahead and serve it and return as soon as possible. Without him Houston went 6-4. Houston played with a 25-man roster without Blanco.
Blanco threw a no-hitter in his first start of the season and his consistency has been a ballast for a rotation that has seen a wealth of injuries.
Justin Verlander was on the injured list to start the season. Framber Valdez did some time on the injured list, as did Cristian Javier.
Jose Urquidy remains on the injured list and will meet with team doctors on Tuesday after he experienced a setback in his last rehab start on Friday.