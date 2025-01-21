Houston Astros Legend Finally Inducted Into Hall of Fame in Final Year on Ballot
A Houston Astros legend can sleep happy tonight after finally being announced as a part of the 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame Class, in his final year on the ballot.
Announced on an MLB Network broadcast on Tuesday night, former Astros closer Billy Wagner has finally officially been elected to the Hall and is headed to Cooperstown.
Wagner has has seen a steady increase in ballot share over the last few years, finally getting the call this season.
It is a well-deserved nomination and would have been a shame to see such a talented player fall short of the mark after getting so close.
Houston drafted Wagner back in the first round of the 1993 MLB draft. He made his big league debut just a few years later and the rest is history, now literally.
The former Astro was a seven-time All-Star with a career ERA of 2.53. Many people consider him to be the best left-handed reliever in baseball history, now that claim can be backed up even more.
Wagner will be the ninth former Houston player enshrined into the Hall. Jeff Bagwell and Iván Rodriguez, who spent just half of 2009 in Houston, were the most recent additions before when inducted as a part of the 2017 class.
He wasn't the only former Astro on the ballot, though. Carlos Beltrán, Brian McCann and Andy Pettite were also represented. None of the three got the votes to get in, however.
Beltrán keeps getting closer, but has yet to hit the threshold. It should only be a matter of time before he makes the final push to candidacy.
The 20-year vet assuredly has had his candidacy affected by the sign stealing scandal, but it does not look as though it will be enough to keep him out.
Pettite has failed to drum up enough support to get close and with this being his seventh year on the ballot, it seems unlikely that he pools together enough support to make it to Cooperstown.
As for McCann, it was unfortunately his first and only time on the ballot as he fell short of the 5% threshold needed to stick around.
The next Houston player that seemingly has a good shot to get inducted would be Justin Verlander. He is in the twilight of his career, but did just sign a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, so his candidacy is still far down the road.