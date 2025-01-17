Houston Astros Legend Ranked Among Top Three at Position by 'The Shredder'
There have been many players throughout the history of Major League Baseball who have put their team's entire city on their back and carried them to the promised land on multiple occasions, and that is no different for the Houston Astros.
While the organization has been a pitching factory of sorts for the better part of the last decade, fixing multiple beleaguered pitchers and turning them into aces, it seems that their brightest stars are not found on the mound, but at the keystone.
At the turn of the century, second base was manned by Craig Biggio, a Hall of Famer who spent the entirety of his 20-year career with the Astros.
Since 2011, it has been manned by Jose Altuve, potentially a future Hall of Famer who has spent the entirety of his career (so far) with Houston.
In 14 seasons, Altuve has been named an All-Star nine times, won seven Silver Sluggers, three batting titles, one American League MVP, one Gold Glove, and two World Series.
He has batted .306/.363/.468 across 8,042 plate appearances in 1,821 games to this point in his career, with 229 home runs and a 129 OPS+. His .306 batting average in that time leads all of MLB.
With 2025 being his age-35 campaign, Altuve has shown no signs of slowing down yet. With five years and $125 million left on his current contract, he looks to continue to follow in the footsteps of Biggio and play out the rest of his career with the franchise.
Altuve has been one of the best second basemen in the sport throughout his tenure in MLB, and that is no different today. In the recent positional power rankings from MLB Network's "The Shredder," Altuve was ranked as the second best at his position right now.
With five years left on his contract, it will take another one-year extension for Altuve to match the mark of 20 years that Biggio set with the franchise. That does seem unlikely, as it would mean Altuve playing at 40, but with his skill set, it is not impossible.
Love him or hate him, Altuve is one of the best second basemen the sport has ever seen. When all is said and done, he will be remembered along with Biggio as one of the best at the position in Astros' history.