Houston Astros Legend Resigns from College Baseball Job After Horrendous Run
Houston Astros legend and former first baseman Lance Berkman has just resigned as head coach of Houston Christian University's baseball program.
Over the course of the last three seasons Berkman has led the program to a 47-104 record, or a .311 winning percentage. It was far from a competitive run for Berkman who had been in the coaching ranks at various levels prior to his HCU head coaching stint.
"After difficult consideration, I have decided to step down as baseball coach at HCU," said Berkman. "I have truly enjoyed working with the players, coaches and administrators at HCU. I was, unfortunately, unable to bring the level of success to the baseball program that I had hoped but I will always be grateful to HCU for the opportunity."
Whether or not it was Berkman's decision, the athletic director's or a mutual one is unknown. However, HCU's athletic director did have some kind words about Berkman and his family.
"Coach Berkman met with me yesterday afternoon to let me know that he would not be returning to be our baseball coach next year," said Director of Athletics Steve Moniaci. "While saddened by this news, we want to wish Lance and Cara and his family all the best; and I know they will continue to be big supporters of HCU baseball and of Houston Christian University."
The New Braunfels, Texas product retired from the MLB in 2013 with the Texas Rangers after a 15-year career, 12 of which were spent with the Astros.
Over the course of his career, Berkman slashed .293/.406/.537 and averaged 32 home runs a season. He made up one part of Houston's "Killer B's" that led the franchise to four American League Central titles in the 1990's.