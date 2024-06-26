Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Lose Another Starting Pitcher for Entire Season

The blows keep coming for the Houston Astros as another one of their starting pitchers will be out for the rest of the year.

Brad Wakai

Apr 12, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher J.P. France (68) reacts and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning at Minute Maid Park
Apr 12, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher J.P. France (68) reacts and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning at Minute Maid Park / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Right now, the Houston Astros are playing their best baseball of the season.

They have won seven in a row and are .500 for the first time all year.

The timing for this couldn't have been better ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. General manager Dana Brown was adamant this team would turn things around and not become sellers, and at this moment, it looks like he won't have to make a tough decision.

How the Astros are winning games is nothing short of impressive.

Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy are on the long-term injured list with season-ending injuries. Justin Verlander and Jake Bloss are on the short-term IL working their way back to the mound. Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. are still on the injured list from their past surgeries that kept them both out for the majority of 2023.

Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, and Spencer Arrighetti have been the three consistent options in their rotation, backed by an offensive unit that has found their rhythm and are starting to bludgeon opposing staffs like normal.

But, even when things are going well for Houston, they can't escape bad news.

Klutch Sports Group agent Nate Heisler announced that his client J.P. France will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

France suffered a "setback" when trying to work his way back. He's been sidelined since May 7 when the Astros' Triple-A affiliate placed him on their injured list.

Right now, this isn't a major loss for Houston as they optioned him to the minors in late-April after he got off to a poor start this year.

However, with all the injury issues that have been present for this team throughout the season, there was a good chance he might have been able to work his way back into the mix if he performed well in Triple-A.

Unfortunately, France won't have that opportunity as his shoulder injury progressed to the point where he needs to get surgery and miss the rest of 2024.

Published
Brad Wakai

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News