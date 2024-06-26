Houston Astros Lose Another Starting Pitcher for Entire Season
Right now, the Houston Astros are playing their best baseball of the season.
They have won seven in a row and are .500 for the first time all year.
The timing for this couldn't have been better ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. General manager Dana Brown was adamant this team would turn things around and not become sellers, and at this moment, it looks like he won't have to make a tough decision.
How the Astros are winning games is nothing short of impressive.
Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy are on the long-term injured list with season-ending injuries. Justin Verlander and Jake Bloss are on the short-term IL working their way back to the mound. Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. are still on the injured list from their past surgeries that kept them both out for the majority of 2023.
Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, and Spencer Arrighetti have been the three consistent options in their rotation, backed by an offensive unit that has found their rhythm and are starting to bludgeon opposing staffs like normal.
But, even when things are going well for Houston, they can't escape bad news.
Klutch Sports Group agent Nate Heisler announced that his client J.P. France will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.
France suffered a "setback" when trying to work his way back. He's been sidelined since May 7 when the Astros' Triple-A affiliate placed him on their injured list.
Right now, this isn't a major loss for Houston as they optioned him to the minors in late-April after he got off to a poor start this year.
However, with all the injury issues that have been present for this team throughout the season, there was a good chance he might have been able to work his way back into the mix if he performed well in Triple-A.
Unfortunately, France won't have that opportunity as his shoulder injury progressed to the point where he needs to get surgery and miss the rest of 2024.