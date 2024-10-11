Houston Astros Named Best Potential Destination for Their Former Ace
After seeing their season come to an end sooner than they would have liked, the Houston Astros will be trying to improve their team this offseason to once again be the team to beat in the American League.
This season, the Astros got off to a bit of a slow start that likely cost them a potential bye in the MLB Postseason, as they ran into Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers in the American League Wild Card Round.
Even though Houston will likely have a very good team heading into next season, they have a few key players that are getting set to hit free agency, starting with Alex Bregman this winter.
In addition to Bregman this winter, the Astros will also have their current ace, Framber Valdez, hitting free agency as of now next offseason. With Justin Verlander’s time in Houston seemingly coming to an end after a poor season, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently named the Astros as the best possible destination for New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole if he opts out of his contract this offseason.
“If Cole decides to opt out this winter, the Yankees have the opportunity to add another year valued at $36 million to his current contract to void the opt-out. However, with Juan Soto perhaps a bigger priority, the Yankees could opt to let the 34-year-old walk away from the final four years and $144 million of his current contract. If that happens, a reunion with the Astros could be Cole's best option.”
Considering the Yankees are going to be going all-in on Juan Soto, letting Cole slip through the cracks is certainly possible if he decides to opt-out. While the right-hander would be a coveted free agent, New York is likely going to prioritize Soto first and foremost this offseason.
A possible reunion with Cole would be a very interesting move by Houston, as they currently have a fairly strong pitching staff. However, if they don’t believe that they will be able to keep Valdez long-term, adding their former ace would give them a top-end starter in their rotation.
Furthermore, the combination of Valdez and Cole potentially for a season together in 2025 would give Houston one of the best one-two punches in the league.
While the Yankees will be hoping for more good starts from their ace in the playoffs, his contract situation this winter could become a major storyline if he opts out.