Houston Astros Named Trade Deadline Losers for Multiple Reasons
The Houston Astros had one of the more interesting trade deadlines in Major League Baseball. After landing Yusei Kikuchi, they certainly got better on the mound.
However, due to the package that they sent to the Toronto Blue Jays, one could argue that it was one of the worst trades made in Major League Baseball during the deadline. In fact, some around the industry believe that it was the worst.
Kikuchi hasn't exactly been dominant during his time with the Blue Jays, but the Astros are going to have to hope that he can come in and do what he did a season ago when he posted a 3.86 ERA. Currently holding a 4.75 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP, it's tough to say that he's the pitcher they needed.
Entering the trade deadline, one of the biggest needs for Houston was a picture who could eat up innings. When healthy, their starting rotation in the postseason might already be set, but that doesn't mean that he can't make an impact for them in the future.
At the very least, they found someone who can come in and eat innings in a major way. Throughout his career, he's thrown in at least 157.0 innings outside of one year that wasn't the COVID campaign in the past six years.
Despite addressing that need, Grant Brisbee of The Athletic named them trade deadline losers, questioning if fans would be confident if the Astros started him in Game 1 of the ALCS.
"Picture this: It’s Game 1 of the ALCS. The Astros went the distance in the ALDS just to get there, and they had to use Framber Valdez or Ronel Blanco in relief just to get there, so the rotation is a little jumbled. Now starting Game 1, with the pennant on the line, is Yusei Kikuchi.
"Does this fit? Are Astros fans feeling OK about this? Honestly, they might in a couple months. Kikuchi has always been a bat-misser, and he’s made every start this year. The Astros have a knack for unlocking effectiveness from their pitching additions."
Hypothetical situations don't necessarily make sense in most scenarios, but this is a fair question.
The immediate reaction was that this was a bad trade from Houston, but if he could make an impact for them in the next few months and carry them into the postseason, the outlook of the deal would change.
Winning often solves everything, and the same can be said for any trade that was made during the deadline.