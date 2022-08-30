Skip to main content

Houston Astros Option Centerfielder Jake Meyers to Triple-A Sugar Land

The Houston Astros have optioned struggling centerfielder Jake Meyers to the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

The Houston Astros has optioned centerfielder Jake Meyers to the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Monday, according to the MiLB transactions page.

We have discussed at length how Chas McCormick should see the majority of playing time in centerfield over Jake Meyers. McCormick was the preferred option until he suffered an injury to his pinky finger. 

That gave Meyers an opportunity to reclaim his spot in center, but it appears he failed to do so as the team has decided to option him. In his 22 at-bats prior to his demotion, Meyers recorded just four hits and two walks. 

That type of production just doesn't cut it on a team looking to pursue a World Series title in 2022 and one that is already struggling offensively down the stretch.

Scroll to continue

Read More

Meyer's demotion should spell the imminent return of McCormick to the Astros' lineup.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18736840
News

Astros Option Centerfielder Jake Meyers to Triple-A Sugar Land

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18903908
Opinions

Can the Astros Handle the Loss of Álvarez?

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18862598
News

Report: Stanek, Valdez and Vázquez Eyeing Play in World Baseball Classic

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_15035498
News

Astros' James Tosses Perfect Inning in Second Rehab Appearance

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16008164
Prospects

Astros Prospect León Returns to Triple-A, Brown Tosses Scoreless Outing

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18945487
Game Day

Astros Finally Figure Out Orioles Amid Verlander's Early Exit on Sunday

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18944967
News

Verlander Exits Houston Astros Game Early with Calf Discomfort

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_16139534
Prospects

Astros Prospect Batista Logs Five No-Hit Innings in High-A Debut

By Kenny Van Doren