Houston Astros Option Centerfielder Jake Meyers to Triple-A Sugar Land
The Houston Astros has optioned centerfielder Jake Meyers to the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Monday, according to the MiLB transactions page.
We have discussed at length how Chas McCormick should see the majority of playing time in centerfield over Jake Meyers. McCormick was the preferred option until he suffered an injury to his pinky finger.
That gave Meyers an opportunity to reclaim his spot in center, but it appears he failed to do so as the team has decided to option him. In his 22 at-bats prior to his demotion, Meyers recorded just four hits and two walks.
That type of production just doesn't cut it on a team looking to pursue a World Series title in 2022 and one that is already struggling offensively down the stretch.
Meyer's demotion should spell the imminent return of McCormick to the Astros' lineup.
