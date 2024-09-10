Houston Astros Predicted To Have Massive Slugger on Opening Day Roster in 2025
Statistically speaking, few teams around Major League Baseball can swing the bat with the Houston Astros. The Astros have one of the best lineups in the league, and that's been the case for much of the past decade throughout their dynasty run.
What's scary is that Kyle Tucker just returned from a two-month absence, and the first base position has given them little production. If Tucker had been in the lineup and their first baseman situation had been better, Houston would be the clear favorite to win the World Series. Even on paper now, there's a very strong argument they're the team to beat.
However, it's possible they won't win a World Series because of their lack of production out of the first base position. The pitching staff's injuries are also a bit concerning, but offensively speaking, the first base position is an issue.
Even if they win a World Series, the Astros should aggressively search for an upgrade in the offseason.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes he might've found the perfect one. Reuter predicted Opening Day rosters for teams around Major League Baseball in 2025, which included first baseman Josh Bell in Houston's lineup.
"Finding an upgrade at first base will be a top priority this winter, and Josh Bell has done a nice job rebuilding his stock after he was traded to the D-backs at the deadline. The 32-year-old is hitting .272/.352/.430 for a 117 OPS+ with four home runs and 17 RBI in 131 plate appearances since the trade."
Bell is the only player not on the current roster projected to be in the starting lineup, as Alex Bregman is also in his prediction. Bell is hitting fifth, right behind Bregman, who's hitting fourth.
The switch-hitting Texas native has been the ultimate professional throughout his career. He can put up massive numbers at the dish when he's at his best. That includes part of his 2024 campaign with the Arizona Diamondbacks, as he's currently slashing .270/.350/.418 with a 114 OPS+.
However, for Bell, that's about an average mark for his career. In his best campaign, which came during the 2019 season, he was named an All-Star for the first and only time in his career after hitting 37 home runs and posting an OPS+ of 142.
If the Astros were to find someone who can come in and hit 25 plus home runs and be a middle-of-the-lineup bat for them, especially at the first base position, considering the lack of production right now, they should be in an excellent spot.