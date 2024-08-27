Houston Astros Predicted to Run Away With AL West Due to Seattle Mariners Struggles
The Houston Astros have enjoyed a great deal of success over the past two months. After looking dead for much of the first few months of the season, the Astros responded as everybody expected them to.
Now 4.5 games ahead in the American League West, Houston looks poised to win the division yet again.
While they should be credited with their impressive play over the past two months, it's also important to note that the Seattle Mariners have struggled in unexpected ways. That hasn't changed over their past 10 games, going 3-7.
If things get interesting down the stretch, the Astros take on the Mariners in their second to last series of the year. That could decide the division.
As of right now, it doesn't look like that'll be the case,
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report doesn't expect that to happen, either, predicting that Houston will win the division.
"While those teams fell apart, Houston just kept doing its thing, putting together an eight-game winning streak (all on the road) against Texas, Boston and Tampa Bay to just about bury the Mariners in the span of a little more than a week."
The Astros winning the division is also very important for their playoff chances. As it currently stands, they wouldn't make the postseason if they didn't win the division.
The Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, and Minnesota Twins all have better records.
If that stays, that'd also mean Seattle wouldn't make the playoffs.
It'll take Houston another couple of weeks to solidify the division. If the Mariners continue to play how they have and they go on a decent stretch over the next few games, it could be as good as over entering September.
That won't be easy, considering they take on the Philadelphia Phillies and Royals in their next seven games, but they should continue to play well against two of better teams in baseball.
Towards the middle of September, the schedule gets easier. If it gets to that point, they'll need to take care of business.
More importantly, the Astros should be better positioned to play well heading into October, as they're getting healthy. The injuries they've dealt with add to how impressive their campaign has been.
Only time will tell, but they seem to be in a great position to win this division again.
They'll look to win another title to solidify their dynasty when the time comes.