Houston Astros Release Former First Round Pick as He Signs Deal Overseas
Coming into this year, the Houston Astros figured to have their pitching situation all figured out.
After getting Justin Verlander back into the mix at the trade deadline in 2023, their rotation seemed to be strong on paper with the future Hall of Famer joining Framber Valdez at the top. The group of Cristian Javier, Jose Urquidy, Hunter Brown, and J.P. France also were expected to be huge factors, and that wasn't even including the impending returns of Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr.
Unfortunately, things did not go as expected.
Javier, Urquidy and France all suffered season-ending injuries that gave the Astros major problems for a while, one of the main reasons why they got off to such a poor start during the majority of the year.
Because of their newfound depth issues, Houston went out and signed former first round pick Eric Lauer to a minor league deal with the thought he could eventually get called up.
Coming off a horrendous showing in 2023 where he posted an ERA of 6.56 across his 10 outings that was also marred by injuries, the left-handed veteran decided to hit free agency in this past offseason where he signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a minor league deal.
When he didn't get promoted, he opted-out of that contract.
The Astros then were able to bring him into the mix, but because he posted a 5.09 ERA in his 11 outings and 10 starts at Triple-A, the organization never felt comfortable calling him up to their Major League roster.
Now, the parties have gone their separate ways.
It was announced on MiLB's transactions page that Houston released Lauer from his contract. This gave him the ability to sign with the Kia Tigers of the Korean Baseball Organization for the remainder of the year as reported by KBO insider Daniel Kim.
Hopefully this allows the former first round talent to get his career back on track.
Other pitchers have opted to go this route and have returned to Major League Baseball as coveted free agents.
That could happen for Lauer if that opportunity presents itself.