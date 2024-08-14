Houston Astros Set Next Rehab Start for Injured Ace
The Houston Astros will send injured starting pitcher Justin Verlander to Double-A Corpus Christi later this week for his second rehab start.
The start is set for Thursday and the Hooks will be at Northwest Arkansas. Astros manager Joe Espada told Sports Talk 790 that Verlander would make the start during a morning appearance.
When Verlander spoke to the media last week, he was hopeful that he would only need two rehab games to get ready for a return to the starting rotation. By throwing Thursday, he will be pitching on normal rest.
If Verlander is deemed ready for a call-up after this rehab start, then the earliest he would throw would be Tuesday of next week, which would be normal rest. Houston would be wrapping up a homestand against Boston. After that, the Astros travel to face the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles.
The 41-year-old right-hander made his first rehab start on Saturday for Triple-A Sugar Land. He threw three innings for the Space Cowboys and threw 52 pitches, 36 of which went for strikes. He only gave up one run, along with two hits and two walks. He also struck out three.
That was his first game action since he pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on June 9. In that game, he threw five innings and allowed four earned runs. He gave up seven hits and struck out three hitters.
After that start, Houston made the decision to scratch Verlander from his start against his former team, the Detroit Tigers, due to neck stiffness. He admitted afterward that he was trying to pitch through it for the two weeks prior to the scratch.
That led the Astros to place him on the 15-day injured list on June 18 and he’s been working his way back since. At times he has been shut down, participated in baseball activities, thrown bullpens and batting practice.
Verlander, who won two World Series rings and two of his three Cy Young awards with the Astros, started the season on the injured list and returned a couple of weeks into the season.
He is 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 10 starts. He has struck out 57 and walked 17 in 58 innings.
Houston traded three prospects at the deadline to Toronto for starter Yusei Kikuchi in an effort to bolster their rotation. The Astros are holding out hope that Luis Garcia can join the rotation at some point, but he still has not thrown since he was shut down after two simulated innings on July 30.
Houston has lost four starters for the season. Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy each had Tommy John surgeries and J.P. France had season-ending shoulder surgery. Houston has ruled out Lance McCullers Jr. as he has struggled to return from right flexor tendon and bone spur last year.