Houston Astros Share Emotional Tribute Video for Kyle Tucker, Ryan Pressly
It was an emotional night at Daikin Park in Houston on Friday, as it marks the first time that star outfielder Kyle Tucker and closer Ryan Pressly returned to Houston since both were dealt to the Chicago Cubs.
The move marked the end of an era for the Astros, who took the opportunity to get assets in return for Tucker's and Pressly's services before both hit the free agent market.
"We had a lot of success over there for however long," Tucker told MLB.com's Jordan Bastian earlier this week. "I had a lot of great years and great memories over there, so I’m looking forward to being back in Houston, and just kind of playing the series.”
The Astros showed a tribute video to the two players for more than three minutes before Friday's game in Houston.
Tucker has found success in his new home, as he's hit 16 home runs with a slash line of .287/.395/.527 while continuing to provide value on the basepaths with 19 stolen bases.
The 28-year-old Tampa, Florida native broke into the Major Leagues with Houston in 2018, though he did not carve out a consistent full-time role until the 2020 campaign.
In 633 career games as an Astro, Tucker racked up 141 home runs, earned three all-star nods and finished fifth in American League MVP voting in 2022 when the team went on to win the second World Series championship in franchise history.
Pressly was a two-time All-Star for the Astros who helped then win the 2021 World Series. He saved 111 games in his seven seasons with Houston. With the Cubs, he has five saves and a 3.90 ERA in 32 appearances.
Tucker and the Cubs have yet to work out a contract extension that would keep him in the Windy City beyond this season, though his performance certainly has Chicago eager to work out a deal if there is one to be had.