Houston Astros Should Sign World Series Champion Amidst Rotation Injuries
It is no secret that the Houston Astros have taken a massive step back of late from their formerly dynastic ways that began in 2017.
2024 saw the franchise miss out on making at least the American League Championship series for the first time since the start of their dominance, and the team has shed veterans and begun restocking on younger talent this offseason.
While they have taken a step back, and the American League West does not seem to be theirs for the taking as it has been for the better part of the last decade, there is still not one team in the division that is a lock to win it, and the Astros could still sneak their way to another divisional title.
It will take a lot of work and some outside help, including shoring up the starting rotation that is lacking in depth with Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia not being ready for Opening Day.
Enter Jack Flaherty.
Flaherty is an eight-year MLB veteran who has spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, and St. Louis Cardinals.
While he has not been the most consistent source of production throughout his career, the veteran has still pitched to a 3.63 ERA across 829 2/3 innings in 159 games with 942 strikeouts and a 112 ERA+.
If any team could coach that inconsistency out of Flaherty, it is Houston, one of the most proficient franchises at developing pitching in the sport.
Before joining the Astros, Gerrit Cole pitched to a 3.50 ERA across 782 1/3 innings in 127 starts with 734 strikeouts and a 112 ERA+ in five years with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Since, he has pitched to a 2.97 ERA across 1,171 2/3 innings in 190 starts.
Even as recently as 2024, Houston was working their magic at turning the careers of pitchers around.
The team acquired Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline, a pitcher who was holding a 4.75 ERA for the season and had never pitched a year with a career-best mark in that metric for a single year of 3.86.
With the Astros, Kikuchi posted a 2.70 ERA across 60 innings in 10 starts with 76 strikeouts and a 147 ERA+.
Houston is well versed in coaxing the talent out of capable pitchers, and Flaherty showed that he was capable of greatness by being a part of the Dodgers World Series run in 2024.
Adding the veteran would be a major boon to the club's chances in the American League West, and the Astros are the only team in need of a pitcher that can help Flaherty take his game to that next level.