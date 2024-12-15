Houston Astros Should Trade Framber Valdez Following Kyle Tucker Deal
The Houston Astros have been one of the most dominant teams in the league for the last decade, but that dominance seems like it is coming to an end.
In 2024, the Astros were able to win the American League West once again, but they saw their season shockingly come to an end in the Wild Card round against the Detroit Tigers.
That loss was a shocking one for Houston, but their window still figured to be open to contend for a title in 2025.
However, a few things have changed for the Astros this winter.
To start, they knew Alex Bregman was going to potentially be very expensive to bring back, and there was always the possibility of losing him.
Furthermore, what might have changed things even more than Bregman being a free agent was the massive deal that Juan Soto received. While Soto signing with the New York Mets has little impact on Houston directly, it did set the bar for the outfield market, which the Astros have to keep an eye on.
Their now former outfielder, Kyle Tucker, is set to be a free agent in 2025, and as one of the best in the game, he could be looking at a deal north of $300 million next offseason.
With that on their minds, Houston decided that it was smart to trade him so they wouldn’t lose him for nothing.
The Astros received a nice package in return from the Chicago Cubs, but Tucker is a major loss.
Now, with arguably their best player being traded, Houston would be smart to trade their other marquee free agent for next offseason; Framber Valdez.
Seeing the returns and what starting pitching has cost this winter, Valdez would also bring in a nice haul. The left-hander had an excellent 2024 campaign, as the southpaw totaled a 15-7 record, 2.91 ERA, and 1.01 WHIP.
He will be 32 years old next offseason, which is still young enough to get a monster contract like some other pitchers have this winter.
Due to the Astros seemingly going into a bit of a retool at least, their ace would net them a good return if they were to trade him.