Houston Astros Slugger 'Could Clear $200 Million' in Next Contract
The Houston Astros can't think too far ahead, as they have an excellent opportunity to win another World Series this season. However, they have a pending free agency situation that could determine how the future of the organization looks.
Alex Bregman will hit free agency and be the best third baseman on the market. He hasn't produced at the same level he has in recent years this season, but he's still posted a decent campaign.
He's currently slashing .261/.318/.445 with a 115 OPS+. His 115 OPS+ would be the lowest in a year he's played in more than 91 games. Still, that's a decent mark.
In a contract season, one could argue that he isn't doing himself any favors. In fact, the Astros likely have some leverage here. Other teams should show plenty of interest due to the type of career he's put together, but around baseball, it's all about what a player is doing for owners right now type of industry.
The way he's produced in 2024 doesn't warrant a $200-plus-million contract. However, if a front office looks at the eight years prior to this season, it's fair to say that $200 million would be the starting point.
So, what can Houston expect? Kiley McDaniel of ESPN believes he could "clear $200 million" despite not putting it all together.
"Interestingly, four of these players (Bregman, Alonso, Chapman and Snell) are also Boras clients, and three others (Fried, Flaherty and Adames) are CAA. Those two agencies could have a heavy hand in dictating how the market plays out this offseason.
"Bregman could clear $200 million, but it might not be by much."
As the Astros have shown in prior free-agent situations, they aren't afraid to let some of their top players walk. This could be a bit different for many reasons, but most importantly, as they saw during the beginning of the campaign, things can change.
At one point in the year, it looked like Houston's dynasty was ending. They eventually started playing high-level baseball, now five games ahead in the American League West, but it just goes to show how quickly these things can end.
It'll be interesting to see what they do, but there will be competition. It's one of the tougher free agencies to predict, given his production this season, but there are many reasons to believe in Bregman and what he'll do in the future if they decide to give him that type of money.