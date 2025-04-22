Houston Astros Star Vows To Improve Special Pitch After Rough Start
The Houston Astros finally snapped an abysmal streak of inconsistency over the weekend, stealing two out of three games from the San Diego Padres. But their issues are far from resolved.
In Sunday's 3-2 loss, Framber Valdez took the mound with hopes of drowning out his 4.50 ERA over his first five starts of the 2025 season. He allowed seven hits, two runs on two errors, with three walks and two strikeouts over six innings pitched.
The 31-year-old veteran has previously been recognized for keeping the baseball on the ground against opposing hitters and avoiding collapse toward the end of innings. But much of the opposite has been transpiring throughout his March and April appearances.
How he's been able to achieve his previous level of durability is closely linked to one pitch: His awe-inspiring sinker. He also realizes that it isn't as effective as it should be at this stage and he needs to pick up the numbers going forward.
Valdez has worked the pitch into his repertoire brilliantly since the two-time All-Star set foot in Houston over eight years ago. It's a serious weapon that hasn't looked the part, of late. But there's no reason to suggest that he can't turn things around. Since 2018, no starting pitcher with at least 500 innings has generated more grounders, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
“Right now, it’s not getting the results I want, but I know the time will come where the sinker is going to do what I want it to do,” Valdez said through an interpreter.
Joe Espada is a firm believer in Valdez's promise, as well as the pitching staff. They understand that adjustments need to be made, and there's no reason to panic as there's only been 22 games to evaluate thus far.
“The shape of it was better,” Espada said. “I thought he threw it in the right counts when he needed to induce a ground ball.”
Despite the loss, the Astros are encouraged by Valdez's appearance against the Padres. The lefty hurler at least has something to build off of before he makes his next start, which likely won't be until April 26 against the Kansas City Royals.