How Does Taylor Trammell's Recent Injury Impact the Astros Roster Moving Forward
The Houston Astros have put together an extremely impressive 2025 campaign, given the issues they have had to face over the course of the year. With many key players suffering injuries throughout various points this season, they have had to have some of their depth players step up to the task, and they have to some degree.
One of the most notable examples has been Taylor Trammell, who joined the team this offseason and has managed to scrape together 40 games played in a backup role, with many of the latter appearances being starts. With Yordan Alvarez, Zach Dezenzo, Pedro León and Jake Meyers all on the injured list, there is a clear gap in the outfield, and Trammell has stepped up quickly to fill it.
Unfortunately, Trammell went down with an injury during the Astros' August 20 matchup and had to be carted off.
This comes after he went up for an awkward play in their previous matchup, and came down directly onto his back, which looked to shake him up a bit, but ultimately, he wound up playing the next day regardless. The play that injured him was in the first inning, as he went up for a deep fly ball, bent backwards, and hit the wall at a brutal angle.
How Could This Injury Affect the Astros Late in 2025?
One of the biggest issues is that, as mentioned, Houston is already lacking in outfield depth beyond their starters. Presumably, if Trammell is set to miss time, the rotation would be Jesús Sánchez, Cam Smith and Jacob Melton with Chas McCormick as a player who can rotate to one of the spots as needed.
Trammell has been exceptionally impressive during his playing time in the field, though, which makes him difficult to replace in the lineup, no matter the options available. In 249.1 innings across the outfield, he has 78 putouts, an assist and no errors, good for a perfect 1.000 fielding rate on 79 chances.
His bat has been less effective, slashing .211/.315/.358 with 11 RBI, 10 runs, three home runs, two stolen bases, 15 walks and 35 strikeouts. However, the walk rate is at least impressive enough to make an impact and balance out the strikeouts.
Losing out on him for any period of time over a week or so would be problematic, especially this late in the season as the team looks to make a strong final push. Hopefully, his injury is one that has a shorter timeline, but given the nature of it happening on two straight days, they may opt for caution in his recovery.