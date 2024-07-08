Ideal Houston Astros Trade Target ‘Expected’ to Be Traded
The Houston Astros bullpen has been average for much of the season, ranking 14th in team bullpen ERA. Their 3.81 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 39 home runs allowed, and 126 walks are all areas they can improve upon as the trade deadline approaches.
Plenty of the reason for some of their bullpen struggles are due to the injuries they've dealt with. However, after losing Phil Maton, Hector Neris, and Ryne Stanek in the offseason, it's understandable why this bullpen hasn't been the same.
While none of those three are elite relief pitchers, they always found ways to get the job done for the Astros. Having reliable bullpen arms is as important as anything, and they were as reliable as they come.
Josh Hader's recent struggles lead to even more worries, but it also gives the front office a reason to go out and land a reliever or two.
Tanner Scott could be the perfect addition, and according to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, the left-hander is "expected" to be traded.
"The Marlins lone All-Star is on an expiring contract, which means he will become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. The left-hander has been a dominant force in the ninth inning, and could be a fit for any club in contention. The most obvious fit would be a return to Baltimore, who will need left-handed help down the stretch and in the postseason should they qualify...
"About a dozen teams have inquired on Scott. He will likely be traded soon, but for now he will wear a Marlins jersey next Tuesday night at the mid-summer classic in Arlington."
As Mish alludes to, the Baltimore Orioles are an expected suitor. Houston must recognize that not only would they lose out on a player they could use if he lands with the Orioles, but he'd make a team that they'll likely play in October better.
It might sound crazy to some, but Scott has been so good that he could be the difference-maker in a series.
His 1.42 ERA and 1.08 WHIP put him among some of the top in baseball. This is his second straight year of showing elite stuff on the bump, too, as he posted a 2.31 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in the 2023 campaign.
Depending on the price, this should be someone the Astros look into. Every contending team needs bullpen help, and adding arguably the best one on the market would be an excellent decision for the organization.