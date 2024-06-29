Injured Astros Pitcher Tosses Scoreless Inning in Rehab Start
Injured Houston Astros starter Luis Garcia threw the first pitches of his rehab assignment on Friday in the Florida Complex League, as the FCL Astros faced the FCL Marlins.
Garcia, who has been recovering from Tommy John surgery for more than a year, started the game for the Astros’ rookie league team.
He threw one inning and struck out two hitters. He didn’t give up a hit or a run.
Pitchers recovering from Garcia’s surgery tend to begin slowly when they begin their rehab assignments. For instance, San Francisco Giants starter Robbie Ray did the same when he started his rehab stint earlier this month in the Arizona Complex League. He is now pitching with Triple-A Sacramento.
The next question is when Garcia will pitch again. The Astros will certainly allow him to recover from Friday’s start to be certain he doesn’t experience a setback.
Using Ray’s recent rehab as a guide, he took four days between appearances and ramped up to a second inning in his second rehab game.
Garcia started six games for Houston last season before he left his May 1 start with right elbow discomfort. He underwent surgery after he went 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA.
He broke into the Astros’ rotation in 2021 and went 11-8 with a 3.48 ERA in 155.1 innings. He struck out 167 and walked 50 as he helped the Astros reach the World Series, where they lost to Atlanta.
He elevated his performance in 2022, as he went 15-8 with a 3.72 ERA, struck out 157 and walked 47 in 157.1 innings. He helped Houston win the World Series, beating Philadelphia.
He made his MLB debut with Houston in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. The Venezuelan-born Garcia was signed as an international free agent in 2017.
The Astros won’t hurry Garcia but adding him to the rotation would help its depth.
The Astros have lost starters Cristian Javier and José Urquidy to Tommy John surgery and neither will return before the second half of 2025. JP France underwent shoulder surgery on Wednesday which ended his season.
Another starter, Lance McCullers Jr., is a bit behind Garcia in his rehab from flexor tendon surgery but is expected back this season.
Veteran right-hander Justin Verlander is making progress from neck stiffness and wasn’t on the Astros’ road trip to New York.
Rookie Jake Bloss is on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation.