Injured Houston Astros Ace Sharp in First Rehab Game
Justin Verlander accomplished what the Houston Astros wanted in his first injury rehab start on Saturday night with Triple-A Sugar Land.
Verlander, the 41-year-old three-time Cy Young winner, pitched three innings for the Space Cowboys and threw 52 pitches, 36 of which went for strikes. He only gave up one run, along with two hits and two walks. He also struck out three.
This was the first game Verlander pitched in since June 9 against the Los Angeles Angels.
Verlander won’t join the Astros after this start. He told reporters earlier this week that he believed he would need two rehab games to get ready for a return to the Astros. Injured starters typically get one start a week during a rehab stint, so the right-hander likely won’t throw in a game again until late next week.
If he stays on track, it’s possible he could re-join the rotation in two weeks when the Astros host the Boston Red Sox and then travel to Baltimore.
After his last start in June, Houston made the decision to scratch Verlander from his start against his former team, the Detroit Tigers, due to the neck stiffness. He admitted afterward that he was trying to pitch through it for the two weeks prior to the scratch.
The Astros put him on the 15-day injured list on June 18 and he’s been working his way back since. At times he has been shut down, participated in baseball activities, thrown bullpens and batting practice.
Verlander, who won two World Series rings and two of his three Cy Young awards with the Astros, started the season on the injured list and returned a couple of weeks into the season.
He is 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 10 starts. He has struck out 57 and walked 17 in 58 innings.
Houston traded three prospects at the deadline to Toronto for starter Yusei Kikuchi in an effort to bolster their rotation.
Houston is still hopeful that it can get starting pitcher Luis Garcia back at some point down the stretch. He hasn’t thrown since July 30 when he tossed two simulated innings but returned to the ballpark the next day with soreness in the elbow.
The Astros already announced that starter Lance McCullers Jr., who missed all of 2023 and was rehabbing toward a return this season after surgery to repair his right flexor tendon and remove a bone spur, will miss the rest of this season.
He joined three other starters who are out for the season after each had surgeries in June — Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy each had Tommy John surgery and J.P. France had season-ending shoulder surgery.