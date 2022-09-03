Jimmy Endersby Sets Triple-A Space Cowboys Record

Jimmy Endersby probably isn't having the season he had hoped for. In his first six appearances at Triple-A with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, his ERA was 13.50 in in 20 innings, and no that's not a typo.

Things did no go his way after a successful first half at Double-A Corpus Christi helped him to a promotion. His 3.88 ERA over 72 innings was a solid follow up to his 2021 stint at Corpus Christi. Last year with the Hooks he pitched 67 1/3 innings for a 3.48 ERA.

After being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 during the pandemic's shortened draft, Endersby's has encountered few struggles in his professional career. By his second full professional season, he had risen through the ranks of the minor leagues to Triple-A and made his first start July 12, that's when the wheels fell off.

Maybe Endersby wasn't entirely equipped to handle adversity or maybe he harbored a nagging injury, whatever the case, he's slowly begun to right the ship. On August 26 in Las Vegas, Endersby pitched five innings, allowing only one run.

He blew that start out of the water on Friday though. In five innings of work again, Endersby stuck out 11, the higest total for any single Astros' Triple-A pitcher in 2022. Though his earned run total was higher — he allowed two runs in his last start — it shows some very real potential for the 24-year-old Anheim-native.

If Endersby continues to pitch as he has his past two starts, he could see Major League playing time in Houston sooner rather than later.

